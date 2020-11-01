A R Rahman bids goodbye to Sean Connery on 'behalf of all film industries in India'

Legendary music composer A R Rahman on Sunday remember the late 'James Bond' star Sean Connery, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 90. The 53-year-old music composer took to Twitter and bid the Scottish-born actor goodbye on behalf of the film industries in India.

"On behalf of all the film industries in India, we wish you Goodbye #SeanConnery," tweeted Rahman. "Thank you for #BondJamesBonding with us for so long!" he added.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, too paid tribute to the 'Indiana Jones and the last crusade' star by sharing a portrait of Connery in the 'James Bond 007'avatar and left a heart emoji with it. On Saturday, after the news of the demise of Sean Connery broke, social media was flooded with the reactions of celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, Hrithik Roshan, Randeep Hooda among others.

As reported by Variety, the Scottish-born actor, Connery, was an audience favourite for more than 40 years and one of the screen's most reliable and distinctive leading men. Once pigeonholed as Ian Fleming's sexy Agent 007, he went on to distinguish himself with a long and mature career in such films as 'The Wind and the Lion,' 'The Man Who Would Be King' and 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.' The actor's remarkable role as a tough Irish cop in Depression-era Chicago in Brian De Palma's 1987 'The Untouchables' won him a supporting actor Oscar. (ANI)