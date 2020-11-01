Here's how Kareena celebrates her Halloween
Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a glimpse from her Halloween party as she posed with her friends.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:34 IST
Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a glimpse from her Halloween party as she posed with her friends. The 'Jab We Met' star posted pictures and videos on her Instagram Story from the party looking stunning and gorgeous in a loosely fitted dress.
In the short video, one can also catch a glimpse of little Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoys the treats at the Halloween Party along with his friends. In the capture, the 'Good News' star is all smiles as she posed in a purple full sleeve knee-length dress. Kareena looks beaming beautiful as she wears a no-makeup look with her hair knotted in a high ponytail. In the backdrop is seen some spooky Halloween props and balloons to go with the party.
Kareena is expecting her second child with superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple who had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ali Khan
- Ali
- Saif Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Khan
ALSO READ
Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires
Delhi's air quality poor, stubble contribution in pollution may increase
'One-der-ful': Australia's coronavirus hotspot records single case
Malaysia's Anwar says facing 'malicious' probe on list of backers for PM bid
Odisha group keeps its mission alive, all 19 poor medical aspirants crack NEET exam