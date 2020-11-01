Left Menu
Here's how Kareena celebrates her Halloween

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a glimpse from her Halloween party as she posed with her friends.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:34 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a glimpse from her Halloween party as she posed with her friends. The 'Jab We Met' star posted pictures and videos on her Instagram Story from the party looking stunning and gorgeous in a loosely fitted dress.

In the short video, one can also catch a glimpse of little Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoys the treats at the Halloween Party along with his friends. In the capture, the 'Good News' star is all smiles as she posed in a purple full sleeve knee-length dress. Kareena looks beaming beautiful as she wears a no-makeup look with her hair knotted in a high ponytail. In the backdrop is seen some spooky Halloween props and balloons to go with the party.

Kareena is expecting her second child with superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple who had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later. (ANI)

