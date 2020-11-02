People News Roundup: World Cup winner Rapinoe announce engagement

People News Roundup: World Cup winner Rapinoe announce engagementDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 02:30 IST
Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement
Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched. The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Bird's Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapinoe confirmed the news to Reuters, as congratulations for the couple poured in across social media.
