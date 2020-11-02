‘The Kids Are All Right' actor Eddie Hassell, 30, dies in shooting

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 10:19 IST
Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for starring in 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the TV series "Surface" , has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30. According to Deadline, Hassell was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas at approximately 1.00 am on Sunday morning

The actor's girlfriend was in her apartment when the incident happened, but she did not spot the assailant

Hassell, a Texas native, played several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the “The Kids Are All Right,” also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. The film was nominated for the best picture Academy Award in 2011. His other movie credits include “2012,” “The Family Tree,” the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs,” “Family Weekend”, “House of Dust,” “Warrior Road” and “Bomb City". The actor's last film role was in 2017's “Oh Lucy!”. On television he appeared on shows “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Death,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire" .

