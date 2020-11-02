Left Menu
Was dramatics teacher before coming to Bollywood, reveals Rajkummar Rao

Remembering old days, actor Rajkummar Rao revealed he was a dramatics teacher at a school in Gurugram for a brief period.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:50 IST
Rajkummar Rao (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering old days, actor Rajkummar Rao revealed he was a dramatics teacher at a school in Gurugram for a brief period. The 36-year-old actor shared how before his acting career took off in Bollywood, he has taught students in a Gurugram school.

"The call center had just started coming up in Gurgaon and a lot of my friends had joined call center jobs and I was not really good with language," Rajkummar said. During his second year of college, the 'Trapped' actor thought of making some extra pocket money and as a result, he picked up a job which he loved.

"I thought what should I do everybody making extra pocket money I was in second-year college? Then I thought let me do what I love so I just joined the school called KV public school in Gurgaon sector 14 - then I did 1 play for their annual day function. I was there for 3 months then I focused on myself and learnt," he added. Adding on why students love Rajkummar a lot he said, "Students love me because we were pretty much their age. There was not really age difference. So they treated me like a friend." In his upcoming film 'Chhalaang', Rao will be seen essaying the role of a PT teacher.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film will feature Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. (ANI)

