BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife writes to Prez, seeks security for family

The wife of jailed BSP MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding security for her family, BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, said on Monday.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:25 IST
The wife of jailed BSP MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding security for her family, BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, said on Monday. Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in a jail in Punjab in connection with an extortion casẹ and the UP police has been trying to bring him to the state for appearance in connection with various cases.

Fearing for the safety of her husband and sons, Afshan Ansari requested in the letter that hearing in all the cases of her husband should be done through video conferencing from jail, Afzal Ansari, who is the jailed leader's brother, said. In the letter released to the media, Afshan also noted that former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Brig Mohammad Usman, freedom fighter Shaukatullah belonged to the family and charged that action was taken against her family due to "political vendetta".PTI CORR ABN  DV DV

