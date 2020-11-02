Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manish Malhotra extends birthday wishes to 'true blue superstar' SRK

By terming him the most charming, talented, and fabulous megastar, Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Monday extended birthday wishes to Superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:34 IST
Manish Malhotra extends birthday wishes to 'true blue superstar' SRK
A still from the video featuring Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By terming him the most charming, talented, and fabulous megastar, Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Monday extended birthday wishes to Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 53-year-old designer put out a monochromatic throwback video on Instagram to extend birthday wishes to the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor.

In the video, SRK is seen gracing the ramp with his mere presence, while the guests present at the hall shower love on him. The 'Don' actor is seen sporting a white designer sherwani as he effortlessly walks the ramp. Accompanied by soft music at the backdrop, the video also features some close-up shots of the birthday boy. "To the most charming, talented, fabulous, and a true blue Superstar @iamsrk birthday wishes and lots of love and can never forget the love and support to @mwsyouth #love always," wrote Malhotra in the caption to the clip. Earlier in the day, actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday.

The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

The actor turned producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

5 die in road accident in Andhra

Five people died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am on Monday morning near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoi...

Keita, Matip are back at training for us, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Naby Keita and Joel Matip are recovering well and the duo has made their way back to the training grounds. However, the coach also said that Thiago Alcantara is yet to return to full training. Of...

UK airline easyJet uncertain on full-year results date

British airline easyJet said the date of its full-year results was not confirmed, having said in its last statement on 8 October that they would be published on 17 November.The date of reporting our full-year results is not currently confir...

HDFC Q2 net profit declines by 28 per cent

Housing Development Finance Corporations HDFC net profit for the July-September second quarter of 2020-2021 dropped by 28 per cent, a company statement showed here on Monday. The housing finance provider clocked profit after tax of Rs 2,870...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020