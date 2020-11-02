Manish Malhotra extends birthday wishes to 'true blue superstar' SRK

By terming him the most charming, talented, and fabulous megastar, Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Monday extended birthday wishes to Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 53-year-old designer put out a monochromatic throwback video on Instagram to extend birthday wishes to the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor.

In the video, SRK is seen gracing the ramp with his mere presence, while the guests present at the hall shower love on him. The 'Don' actor is seen sporting a white designer sherwani as he effortlessly walks the ramp. Accompanied by soft music at the backdrop, the video also features some close-up shots of the birthday boy. "To the most charming, talented, fabulous, and a true blue Superstar @iamsrk birthday wishes and lots of love and can never forget the love and support to @mwsyouth #love always," wrote Malhotra in the caption to the clip. Earlier in the day, actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday.

The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

The actor turned producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)