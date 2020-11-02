Left Menu
Development News Edition

Summoned by NCB, Deepika's manager Karishma 'untraceable'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukones manager Karishma Prakash, who bas been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has not appeared for questioning and remains "untraceable", a police official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:09 IST
Summoned by NCB, Deepika's manager Karishma 'untraceable'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukones manager Karishma Prakash, who bas been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has not appeared for questioning and remains "untraceable", a police official said on Monday. According to NCB sources, Prakash was summoned after the central agency claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence here in October-end.

Since then, she has been summoned multiple times by the drug law enforcement agency to join probe and record her statement. However, Prakash has not responded to summons and remains "untraceable", the police official said.

As per the sources, besides the contraband, two bottles of CBD oil, a cannabis product, were also found at her residence during the search. Prakash has already applied for anticipatory bail.

The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, had summoned Prakash on October 28 following seizures at her residence. Earlier Padukone and Prakash have appeared before the NCB for questioning.

Prakash's name cropped up during interrogation of one of the arrested drug peddlers, an official said earlier. Statements of Padukone and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were recorded by the NCB in September.

The Central agency has so far arrested 23 persons as part of its investigation in the drug case linked to Rajput's death. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the drug case, is out on bail now..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...

Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April

Britains Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said.William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to ...

5 die in road accident in Andhra

Five people died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am on Monday morning near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020