Left Menu
Development News Edition

French judo federation addresses sexual abuse accusations

The French judo federation said Monday it is working with sports authorities to protect victims following a series of alleged cases of violence and sexual assault.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:30 IST
French judo federation addresses sexual abuse accusations

The French judo federation said Monday it is working with sports authorities to protect victims following a series of alleged cases of violence and sexual assault. In a statement following an investigation by Le Parisien newspaper, the federation said it has “unfortunately been affected for a long time." In its investigation last week, Le Parisien reported several cases, including sexual assault and rape accusations. One woman told the newspaper she was repeatedly raped for months by her judo instructor 10 years ago when she was only 13.

“Our federation strongly condemns and fights all violence and particularly sexual violence against young people," the judo federation said. “We thank the athletes who have broken the silence and thus allowed the victims to speak out more freely." The federation said it has been monitoring all cases mentioned by the newspaper. The accusations are the latest in a series that has rocked French sports in recent months.

In August, the French ministry of sports said more than 20 coaches working with the skating federation or its clubs had been identified following an investigation into accusations of sexual assault, harassment or violence. The fact-finding probe was launched in February at the request of the sports ministry after 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol said in a book she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer from 1990-92, when she was a teen. Her revelations led to the resignation of the long-serving head of the skating federation, Didier Gailhaguet, who denied protecting the coach.

In the wake of Abitbol's accusations, more skaters spoke out to denounce sexual violence from coaches over a 30-year period..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season.McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champion...

Bineesh to remain in ED custody for another five days

A special court on Monday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement Directorate by five more days. The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the mone...

Govt prepared to make any law, create infrastructure to ensure women safety: MoS Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the central government is prepared to make any law and create infrastructure to ensure the safety of women. Reddy also said that the government has amended criminal laws from time-to-time and ena...

FHRAI urges govt to provide soft loans to hospitality industry

Hospitality industry body FHRAI on Monday urged the government to provide soft loans to the hotel and restaurant sector as businesses are finding it difficult to sustain themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A financial support of this n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020