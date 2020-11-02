Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates first Instagram Reel to SRK on his birthday

By mimicking one of the classic hit numbers 'Tujhe Dekha Toh', featuring megastar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana extended birthday wishes to the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. The 'Bala' actor posted an intriguing video on Instagram to wish the 'Darr' star on his special day.

In the video, Khurrana is seen enacting as Shah Rukh Khan and lip-syncing the lyrics of the classic melody. In the clip, just like SRK held a guitar in the song, which has become a signature from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Ayushmann is seen holding a mosquito racquet as he sings the 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' song and treats fans with his adorable smile.

As the video progresses, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star is seen playing with the racquet just like a guitar and keeps it on his shoulder, as SRK did in the song. The video has been shot on the rooftop of a building, as the sun is about to set in the backdrop. "My first reel. Had to be on Shah sir's bday. #happybirthdaysrk," wrote Ayushmann in the caption to the video as it was his first Instagram Reel.

In awe of the clip, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Best for the best (along with a raised hand emoji)." Earlier in the day, actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday.

The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

The actor turned producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)