Aamir Khan wishes 'good health' to Shah Rukh Khan on 55th birthday

The 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan on Monday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to megastar Shah Rukh Khan and penned a special note for him. The 'PK' actor took to Twitter and wished for the 'good health' of the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' actor.

"Many many happy returns of the day Shah (hugging emoji). May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn." "May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a. @iamsrk," added Aamir.

Earlier in the day, actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday. The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018. The actor turned producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)