Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aamir Khan wishes 'good health' to Shah Rukh Khan on 55th birthday

The 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan on Monday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to megastar Shah Rukh Khan and penned a special note for him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:56 IST
Aamir Khan wishes 'good health' to Shah Rukh Khan on 55th birthday
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan on Monday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to megastar Shah Rukh Khan and penned a special note for him. The 'PK' actor took to Twitter and wished for the 'good health' of the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' actor.

"Many many happy returns of the day Shah (hugging emoji). May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn." "May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a. @iamsrk," added Aamir.

Earlier in the day, actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday. The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018. The actor turned producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: We've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify, says Kohli

Despite suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the play-offs and skipper Virat Kohli said that the side has played good enough in the tournament to book a place in top-four. With t...

Ron Kalifa to join ECB board as independent non-executive director

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Monday announced that Ron Kalifa OBE will join the ECB Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Ron is a renowned strategic and operational leader in the field of digital and financial services,...

FDA bars critic from review panel of Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing conflict of interest, has recused a member of an 11-person advisory committee set to review Biogen Incs experimental Alzheimers drug aducanumab on Friday.Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopma...

UPDATE 5-Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90. His wife Micheline and his two so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020