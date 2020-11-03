Left Menu
Development News Edition

On 55th birthday SRK poses at illuminated Burj Khalifa

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones in Dubai as he was seen striking a pose right against Burj Khalifa while the skyscraper was illuminated to honour him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 09:53 IST
On 55th birthday SRK poses at illuminated Burj Khalifa
Megastar Shah Rukh Khan poses at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones in Dubai as he was seen striking a pose right against Burj Khalifa while the skyscraper was illuminated to honour him. The 55-year-old actor took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a dazzling picture from his birthday evening where he is seen posing against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa wishing him on the special occasion.

The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see himself on the "biggest and tallest screen in the world". "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film," he wrote in the caption.

"Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it," he added. Khan's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the birthday celebration with him as he also took to Instagram to share a short video clip of a cheerful Shah Rukh near the Burj Khalifa.

"Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever," Johar wrote in the caption. The video sees the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' actor mesmerised by the Burj Khalifa's tribute to him on his birthday while he is also seen blowing kisses and thanking everyone for showering love over him on his birthday. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...

Pak taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic to enhance cross-border terrorism: India

Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to unbridled hate speech to try and create divisions among Indias religious co...

Indian team returns from Germany testing negative for COVID-19

The Indian badminton contingent, that was stuck in Germany, returned home on Tuesday after testing negative for the dreaded coronavirus for the second time. The second round of tests was conducted by the German authorities on November 1. Th...

IPL 13: Was disappointed when I didn't get to play, says Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB on Monday but the right-handed batsman has revealed that he was disheartened to not get a game in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rahane has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020