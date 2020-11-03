Ayushmann Khurrana stays in hotel despite shooting in hometown Chandigarh due to coronavirus threat

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is shooting for his next 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in his hometown Chandigarh on Tuesday said he is not living with his family despite being in his hometown due to the threat of the coronavirus. Khurrana who is shooting for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial with actor Vaani Kapoor has checked-in to a hotel to eliminate any chances of exposing his family to the virus.

"I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm's way because of me," he said. "With me starting to work, our parents in Chandigarh too should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restart the industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus," he added.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor went on to reveal that along with him the entire production team of the film is also staying in the hotel. "Following this, I have checked into a hotel along with the entire production team. We are all staying there till the end of the shoot. Whenever I go to meet my family now, we are maintaining social distance and also wearing our masks. It feels odd but it is an important security step," the 36-year-old actor said. (ANI)