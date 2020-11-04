Hulu cancels 'Castle Rock' after two seasons

Hulu has decided to pull the plug on psychological horror series "Castle Rock" after just two seasons. The anthology show, which started in 2018, was inspired by characters, settings, and themes from the stories created by Stephen King and his fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, reported Deadline.

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomas, the first season of the series featured Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgard, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek. The second season, which premiered in October 2019, starred the likes of Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan and Tim Robbins.

JJ Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer, and King served as executive producers. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions backed the series in association with Warner Bros Television..