Celebrate your Karwa Chauth with CherishX

From providing candlelight dinners, DIY Kits, surprise delivery at homes, private dinner and movie, themed dinner, romantic daycation, and many more, CherishX aims to bring in the feeling of love and surprise among the couple. To make the day memorable, CherishX has come with various services that can make the day memorable for your partner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:38 IST
Party and event planner startup, CherishX comes up with gifting ideas for Karwa Chauth New Delhi, 4th November’2020: For many years, florist, bakery, nursery, gifts portals, celebration brands have been making every Karwa Chauth for the couples a beautiful one. This year to make it even more beautiful, CherishX, a party and event planner startup has come up with many offers to give it to its customers. From providing candlelight dinners, DIY Kits, surprise delivery at homes, private dinner and movie, themed dinner, romantic daycation, and many more, CherishX aims to bring in the feeling of love and surprise among the couple.

To make the day memorable, CherishX has come with various services that can make the day memorable for your partner. Candle Light - Celebrate it with your wife outside candlelight dinner in a 5-star hotel with all the precautions and make memories for a lifetime. Price starting from Rs. 5,799/- DIY Kits - If people don't want to step out and celebrate the special occasion because of the virus, then they can make it special in their homes itself, by ordering DIY kits and decorating the room/house by themselves. Price starting from Rs. 699/- Surprise Delivery at homes - One can surprise their plus one with surprise delivery at home like bubble balloons, messages for your wife, unique gift boxes, etc. Price starting from Rs. 1,599/- Privat Dinner and Movie - Husbands can even plan a movie with a romantic dinner. After the moon is out the couple can watch a movie in the open sky or in a private hotel with dinner. Price starting from Rs. 2,999/- Themed dinner - If someone wants to plan a unique kind of dinner they can go for a themed dinner. Here people can choose any theme according to their preference and surprise their partner with the same. Price starting from Rs. 4,650/- Romantic daycation - One can plan a getaway with a romantic daycation at Hyatt Hotel. Price starting from Rs. 3,999/- Speaking about the gifting ideas, Mr. Mudit Jaju, Co-Founder, CherishX, Says, “We at CherishX aim to bring in importance to every occasion and try our best to fulfill it through our gifts. Karwa Chauth is one of the most loveable, religious, and symbolic of togetherness. We hope that with our gifting patterns, we bring in happiness among the couple. Also, we want to portray every essence of the festival and the emotions of our customers.” This year, November 4th is marked as the Karwa Chauth day where all the married women and brides-to-be are going to fast for their beloved husbands and fiance. The 2020 Karwa Chauth is going to be more special as people will be having a ray of hope and a moment of happiness in this COVID-19.

About CherishX: CherishX is India’s leading celebration brand and has been making celebrations awesome since 2015. It helps us to provide amazing experiences, surprises, and gifts to our loved ones. It currently offers experiences in Delhi - NCR (Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad), Bangalore, Jaipur, Indore & Kolkata. PWR PWR

