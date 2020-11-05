Left Menu
John Stamos-starrer 'Big Shot' halts production after positive COVID-19 test

Actor John Stamos' upcoming Disney Plus series "Big Shot" paused production for a day after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. The comedy drama hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley, who is also serving as an executive producer. Stamos will star as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:06 IST
Actor John Stamos' upcoming Disney Plus series "Big Shot" paused production for a day after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. Sources told Deadline that the decision to halt shooting was taken on Tuesday night after a positive COVID-19 test was produced as part of regular screening of the crew members.

The outlet further said that the test ultimately proved to be a "false positive" and the shooting is expected to resume soon. "Big Shot" received a series order from Disney Plus in October 2019. The comedy drama hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley, who is also serving as an executive producer.

Stamos will star as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Brad Garrett pitched the original idea to Kelley. He will serve as writer and executive producer. "Big Shot" is being produced by ABC Studios.

