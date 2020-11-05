Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genelia D'Souza-starrer 'It's My Life' to have direct-to-TV release

"Television has always been a great way to reach out to a wide set of audience and we are glad to share our movie for the first time ever with the viewers. "Partnering with Zee Cinema for the direct to TV release has been an absolute joy as we believe it’s the perfect family entertainment channel to be showcasing this film," Kapoor said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:48 IST
Genelia D'Souza-starrer 'It's My Life' to have direct-to-TV release
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Genelia D'Souza and Harman Baweja's upcoming film "It's My Life" is opting for the direct-to-TV route for its release. Zee Cinema and filmmaker Boney Kapoor have joined hands to release his home production, a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film "Bommarillu" , on November 29.

The film, which also features Nana Patekar and comedian Kapil Sharma, was shot back in 2007 but never saw light of the day. Kapoor said the film was made with the thought of highlighting unadulterated family equations and complexities between a father and son. He expressed hope that the film will strike a chord with viewers. "Television has always been a great way to reach out to a wide set of audience and we are glad to share our movie for the first time ever with the viewers.

"Partnering with Zee Cinema for the direct to TV release has been an absolute joy as we believe it's the perfect family entertainment channel to be showcasing this film," Kapoor said in a statement. Directed by Anees Bazmee and also produced by actor Sanjay Kapoor, the film is a light-hearted family entertainer. The movie revolves around the relationship between a father (Patekar) and a son (Baweja), in which the father's excessive concern and interference in his son's life, creates situations which make it a relatable family entertainer, the official synopsis read. Bazmee said he hopes the family entertainer cheers up the audience amid the unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Whenever I decide to take up a script, I always put myself in the audience's shoes and look at things from their point of view if it is entertaining or not. This movie is quite special for me and I am sure with its TV release, it will brighten up everybody's mood especially at these unprecedented times," Bazmee said. The original Telugu was released in 2006 and featured actors Siddharth, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur, rescue ops underway

Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday. There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.The boat suddenly st...

Active cases of COVID-19 less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said India continue...

IPL 13: Would bowl full to Rohit and force Kohli to play behind square, says Pathan

By Baidurjo Bhose Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is excited to be a part of the Kandy franchise in the Lanka Premier League LPL, and more than anything he is keen to share his experience with young kids on the block who look at T20 l...

Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote center

A crowd of Donald Trump supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside an election center in Arizona on Wednesday night after unsubstantiated rumors that votes for the Republican president were deliberately not being coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020