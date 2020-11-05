Left Menu
Development News Edition

Production on 'Don't Worry Darling' halted after member tested COVID-19 positive

The production on actor-director Olivia Wilde's upcoming directorial "Don't Worry Darling" has temporarily shut down when a member of the production unit tested positive for the coronavirus. The studio did not disclose who came up positive, but it is not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:02 IST
Production on 'Don't Worry Darling' halted after member tested COVID-19 positive

The production on actor-director Olivia Wilde's upcoming directorial "Don't Worry Darling" has temporarily shut down when a member of the production unit tested positive for the coronavirus. Studio New Line confirmed the news to Deadline, adding the shooting, which was underway in downtown Los Angeles, was stopped right away. Described as a "psychological thriller", the movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

"The Silence" scribes Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script of the project. Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on her debut directorial feature "Booksmart" , is adapting the screenplay.

"Don't Worry Darling" stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll with Wilde in a supporting role. The film has been following strict protocols, and the positive test came up during routine testing. The studio did not disclose who came up positive, but it is not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them. No one else has tested positive at this point. The production will be put on hold for around 14 days, as per the standard quarantine period recommended in the safety guidelines. The film began production last month and the filming will resume as soon as the quarantine period ends. Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, and Asif Ali also round the cast of the film.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia officially in recession as GDP fall amid pandemic

Indonesias economy has fallen into recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics Indonesia, the central statistics agency, sa...

KS Eshwarappa welcomes CBI's move to interrogate Vinay Kulkarni in Yogesh Gowda murder case

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday welcomed the CBIs move to interrogate Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a member of the Dharwad District Panchayat. In the past, few politici...

Maharashtra: Ram Kadam meets Governor over Arnab Goswami's arrest, to hold hunger strike tomorrow

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking action against police officials who allegedly beaten Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Nine policemen who beaten up journalist Arnab Goswami should be suspend...

Spain's economic recovery to continue as long as virus is contained, says Economy minister

The Spanish economic recovery seen in the third quarter is poised to continue as long as the virus pandemic is contained, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.Spanish gross domestic product expanded at a record pace of 16.7 in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020