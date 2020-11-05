Left Menu
Tiger Shroff drops his first look from upcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday treated his fans to the first look of his upcoming action flick 'Ganapath.'

05-11-2020
Tiger Shroff drops his first look from upcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'
A still from teaser of 'Ganapath' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday treated his fans to the first look of his upcoming action flick 'Ganapath.' The 'Baaghi', actor took to social media to share a short teaser motion poster giving a glimpse of the 'Ganapath' world.

The teaser has a catchy dialogue by Tiger, which will surely be an instant hit, "Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai," and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack adds to the adrenaline rush. The compelling 'dhol' beats woven in the background music have an instant mass connect.

Pooja Entertainment's next 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Tiger Shroff who has reconceptualised action in Bollywood is already prepping for the film.

"This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising," Shroff said. "I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them," added Shroff. Jackky Bhagnani who is equally thrilled said he looks up at Tiger as a "global star."

"I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart," Bhagnani said. "His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre," he further said.

The action-packed film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022. (ANI)

