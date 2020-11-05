Tiger Shroff to star in post-pandemic action entertainer 'Ganapath'

Left Menu
"War" star Tiger Shroff is set to feature in "Ganapath", a futuristic action film, the makers announced on Thursday. The action-packed thriller will be directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Shroff, best known for his breathtaking action sequences on screen, said he is looking forward to working on the film.

"War" star Tiger Shroff is set to feature in "Ganapath", a futuristic action film, the makers announced on Thursday. The action-packed thriller will be directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.

Shroff, best known for his breathtaking action sequences on screen, said he is looking forward to working on the film. "After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it is exciting to collaborate with them," the actor said in a statement. Bhagnani said he is excited to collaborate with Shroff. "He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre," he added. The film will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and Bahl said it will be challenging to pull off the scale of the film set in future. The makers on Thursday also launched the teaser motion poster of "Ganapath".

The shoot will begin from mid 2021 and will release in 2022..

