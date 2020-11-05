Left Menu
Assam CM pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:32 IST
Assam CM pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's valuable contribution to society acts as a bridge between Assam and the global cultural map. Paying tributes to the iconic balladeer on his ninth death anniversary, the chief minister said that Hazarika's creations promote harmony in society and his songs carry deeper meanings of life and society.

Hazarika was a poet, music composer, singer, actor, journalist, author, and filmmaker, all rolled into one and he took the rich folk heritage of Assam and interpreted it beautifully for the world through his songs. Transcending the boundaries of the country and region, the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' was able to establish Assamese identity on the global cultural map and had introduced the world to the music and culture of the state, Sonowal said.

The chief minister called upon the youth to study the life and works of Hazarika as it would broaden their outlook and boost humanitarian values among them.

