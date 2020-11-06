Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim, Khloe Kardashian shower love over 'Mommy' Kris Jenner as she turns 65

American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian on Thursday (local time) showered love over their mother Kris Jenner as she turned 65.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:40 IST
Kim, Khloe Kardashian shower love over 'Mommy' Kris Jenner as she turns 65
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian with mother Kris Jenner. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian on Thursday (local time) showered love over their mother Kris Jenner as she turned 65. Kim who recently celebrated her 40th birthday took to Instagram to extend birthday greetings to her "mommy" and posted a monochrome picture of herself with Kris Jenner and penned down a birthday note.

"Mommy!!!!! You're 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don't know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend," she wrote. "I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all. Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn't even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner - Kim Kardashian," West added.

Alternatively, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian also took to the photo-sharing platform and penned down a long heart-warming note that explains the bond that she shares with her mother. Khloe started the note by dubbing Kris Jenner as her "twin, queen" and her "everything."

"Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time," Khloe wrote in the caption. "You make it all look so fabulous! You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you do. I love you so much," she added.

The 36-year-old media personality went on to share how her mother has been her "biggest inspiration" over the years. "I genuinely can not use words to explain how much I love you. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, grace, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever," she wrote.

"Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Twin - Khloe Kardashian," she added.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs as baseless, stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led...

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update that brings 100 new emoji, eight new wallpapers and several other enhancements and bug fixes for supported Apple devices.The latest over-the-air OTA update also adds support ...

Fuji Xerox changing name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation from April 2021

Fuji Xerox New Zealand FXNZ announced today that it is changing its name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Ltd from April 2021. Other Fuji Xerox affiliates and sales companies across the Asia Pacific including Japan will also chan...

Pakistan PM's luncheon becomes session for allies to vent anger against govt

The allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI on Thursday used the luncheon organised by Prime Minister Imran Khan to vent out their anger on issues they were facing. Citing sources, The News International reported that the allies expressed re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020