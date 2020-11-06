Kim, Khloe Kardashian shower love over 'Mommy' Kris Jenner as she turns 65

American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian on Thursday (local time) showered love over their mother Kris Jenner as she turned 65. Kim who recently celebrated her 40th birthday took to Instagram to extend birthday greetings to her "mommy" and posted a monochrome picture of herself with Kris Jenner and penned down a birthday note.

"Mommy!!!!! You're 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don't know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend," she wrote. "I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all. Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn't even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner - Kim Kardashian," West added.

Alternatively, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian also took to the photo-sharing platform and penned down a long heart-warming note that explains the bond that she shares with her mother. Khloe started the note by dubbing Kris Jenner as her "twin, queen" and her "everything."

"Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time," Khloe wrote in the caption. "You make it all look so fabulous! You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you do. I love you so much," she added.

The 36-year-old media personality went on to share how her mother has been her "biggest inspiration" over the years. "I genuinely can not use words to explain how much I love you. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, grace, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever," she wrote.

"Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Twin - Khloe Kardashian," she added.