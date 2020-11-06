William Jackson Harper cast in 'Love Life' S2 at HBO Max

Actor William Jackson Harper will play the lead in the second season of HBO Max's "Love Life" . Harper, best known for starring in NBC's "The Good Place" , succeeds actor Anna Kendrick, who toplined the first season of the show in May this year, reported Deadline.

Created by Sam Boyd, the romantic comedy anthology follows a different person each season from their first romance until their last romance. The second season, which will be set in New York City as well, centres on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person.

The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he’d already found. "Love Life" is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Boyd co-showruns the series with Bridget Bedard.

The duo also serve as executive producer alongside Kendrick, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante..