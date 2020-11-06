Left Menu
Development News Edition

William Jackson Harper cast in 'Love Life' S2 at HBO Max

Harper, best known for starring in NBC's "The Good Place", succeeds actor Anna Kendrick, who toplined the first season of the show in May this year, reported Deadline. Created by Sam Boyd, the romantic comedy anthology follows a different person each season from their first romance until their last romance.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:19 IST
William Jackson Harper cast in 'Love Life' S2 at HBO Max

Actor William Jackson Harper will play the lead in the second season of HBO Max's "Love Life" . Harper, best known for starring in NBC's "The Good Place" , succeeds actor Anna Kendrick, who toplined the first season of the show in May this year, reported Deadline.

Created by Sam Boyd, the romantic comedy anthology follows a different person each season from their first romance until their last romance. The second season, which will be set in New York City as well, centres on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person.

The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he’d already found. "Love Life" is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Boyd co-showruns the series with Bridget Bedard.

The duo also serve as executive producer alongside Kendrick, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel in India to boom again with 50 pc people making plans already, reveals travel survey by FICCI and Thrillophilia

New Delhi India, November 6 ANIPRNewswire While the lockdown put a ban on travelling across India, it could not however curb peoples desire to explore new places. A recent survey conducted by FICCI and Thrillophilia across India, revealed t...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 84-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Friday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to de...

Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' pauses production after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Production work of Olivia Wildes upcoming film Dont Worry Darling, has been paused after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. According to Variety, the psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Style...

Bihar elections: Independent candidate from Hayaghat shot at by unidentified assailants

Unidentified assailants shot at Ravindra Nath Singh, independent candidate from Hayaghat assembly seat in Darbhanga, in Thathopur area on Thursday ahead of the third phase of polling in Bihar. He was admitted to a local hospital.The third p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020