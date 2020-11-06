Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher pens book on his experiences during COVID-19 pandemic

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said he will soon come out with a book detailing his experiences during the coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Kher said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, and he decided to pen down his thoughts in a book. "The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:00 IST
Anupam Kher pens book on his experiences during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said he will soon come out with a book detailing his experiences during the coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Kher said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, and he decided to pen down his thoughts in a book.

"The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! #NewBookAnnouncement," Kher wrote on Twitter. Kher also shared a two-minute-long video clip where he said that he went through several ups and downs during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus. "We all faced a lot things in these eight to nine months which we would have never experienced in our life or never thought something like this will ever happen.

"Initially I got scared, had insecurities but I also realised a lot of good things too happened during the pandemic like families have come together, people have discovered new hobbies. There is a sense of togetherness," Kher said. The 65-year-old actor believes 90 per cent people have realised that they can have a fresh start in their lives. "I have written all these thoughts in form of a book. It is time to talk about the book as it is getting ready to be published. "So I take this opportunity to give introduction to the book which is about the good things that have happened in the pandemic and what we have learnt and what new we can learn for the future," he added.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterd...

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying that rules were being followed and they w...

Firstsource Partners with Uniphore to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Exclusive deal aligns industry leaders around the Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution and brings new capabilities for Associates Chennai, Mumbai, India Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a globa...

CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfields 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020