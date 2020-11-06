Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesians collect old phones to help students get online

They started hearing from parents who wanted their children to be able to study online but lacked a way to access the internet. Ghaliya was reminded of her conversation with the garbage collector and she and the other journalists decided to shift their focus to providing mobile phones for underprivileged students, many of whom were still not allowed to do face-to-face learning when the new school year started in July.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:05 IST
Indonesians collect old phones to help students get online

When a garbage collector came to Ghina Ghaliya's house in the Indonesian capital and asked if she had an old mobile phone his children could use to access the internet, it sparked an idea for a broader campaign to help students stuck at home by the coronavirus. “He said it does not matter if it is the ugly one, as long as his children can use it for learning from home," said Ghaliya, a journalist at a national newspaper. “I thought there must be many people who need second hand mobile phones out there.” Shortly after the pandemic hit Indonesia, Ghaliya and 11 other journalists in Jakarta organized a group to provide food and money to people in need. They started hearing from parents who wanted their children to be able to study online but lacked a way to access the internet.

Ghaliya was reminded of her conversation with the garbage collector and she and the other journalists decided to shift their focus to providing mobile phones for underprivileged students, many of whom were still not allowed to do face-to-face learning when the new school year started in July. They announced their campaign through social media and the response was overwhelming, with people donating second-hand units and others giving cash.

As of November, they had collected more than 200 mobile phones. Cash donations amounted to more than 530 million rupiah (more than $35,000), allowing them to buy more phones and also purchase prepaid internet for the recipients. So far, nearly 300 phones have been distributed to Indonesian students around Jakarta as well as to remote regions like Papua, the country's most eastern province.

Helping students take part in online schooling brings happiness to Ghaliya and her journalist friends. “We really hope the mobile phones can be used as much as they can during the pandemic,” Ghaliya said.

Khaissyah Levi, 16, is a vocational high school student in Depok, West Java, who attends online classes in the morning. His father Deny Sayuti had been lending his mobile phone to his son for his studies, but that meant Sayuti could only do his work as a motorcycle taxi driver for part of the day, missing out on peak times like the morning rush hour. Sayuti wrote to Ghaliya's group in August, and his family received a mobile phone a month later. Sayuti believes that his son can now do better with his online studies.

“Now I see him more comfortable, and he can directly reach out to his friends and teacher,” Sayuti said. Qayran Ruby Al Maghribi had also been using his father's mobile phone to attend three video calls a week with his teachers and collect his assignments.

But the 11-year old sometimes sent his homework late because he had to wait for his father to return from work as a motorcycle taxi driver in order to get back online. For the first time in his life, Maghribi was falling behind in his studies, which along with taking care of his sick mother was causing him stress. But a big smile appeared on Maghribi's face when he received the mobile phone sent by Ghaliya's group.

“I will use the phone to do online school every day,” Maghribi said..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...

Construction steel maker Micky Metals holds back expansion project due to 'high' power cost

TMT bar manufacturer Micky Metals Ltd is holding back an expansion plan at its steel making plant in West Bengals Birbhum district as high power tariff of the state-run electricity distribution company is making the project unviable, an off...

Austria expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

Malaysia plans extra $4.8 bln for special COVID-19 fund

Malaysias government will propose to raise by 20 billion ringgit 4.84 billion the ceiling of a newly established fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.The move will increase the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020