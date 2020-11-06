HarperCollins to publish Kiwi PM Jacinda's biography

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:39 IST
A biography of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has recently been re-elected in a landslide victory, will be published next year which will explore the influences  that have shaped her and made her a leader with a different way of doing things. HarperCollins Publishers India has announced the acquisition of book, which will be authored by Supriya Vani and Carl A Harte.

The book examines the prime minister of New Zealand through the authors' interviews with her, her multitude of public statements and speeches, and through the words of those who know her. The second world leader to give birth while in office, the feminist legacy that she bears with respect to the women who shaped her ideology is given special attention in this narrative.

The book aims to take the reader to the places, to meet the people and see the culture, and understand the events that propelled this daughter of a small-town policeman to high office, the publishers said.  Ever since she took office for the first time, riding a wave of 'Jacindamania' in 2017, Ardern has made the right choices, be they related to terrorism and right-wing terror, women's and LGBTQ rights, labour reforms or climate change. She has also shown herself to be an exceptionally thoughtful, compassionate, and effective leader, impressing the world with the way she handled the COVID-19 crisis, which cemented her reputation as a global female political icon.  "My interviews with Jacinda Ardern revealed her to be a person who truly embodies empathy and compassion. She entered politics for the sake of children and I hope this biography inspires young girls to realise their full potential," said Vani.

According to Harte, having demonstrated in crisis her rare mix of mettle and empathy, Ardern has proved herself a leader almost without parallel in these times. Udayan Mitra, publisher (literary division) at HarperCollins India, said the book will give readers an insight into the inner world of one of the most charismatic and inspirational international figures of our time.

"When Jacinda Ardern swept back to power in the elections, her victory reaffirmed her immense popularity and the high regard she is held in as a leader. In fact, Ardern is much more than a successful politician: she is an iconic figure who people across the world have great respect for, and an icon for feminism everywhere," he said..

