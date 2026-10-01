Dutch Damen shipyard claims €4.7 billion from Germany over frigate halt

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 16:48 IST
Dutch Damen shipyard claims €4.7 billion from Germany over frigate halt

Damen is seeking ​about €4.7 billion ($5.30 billion) from the ​German government after ‌Berlin cancelled the ​F126 frigate programme, according to a letter sent to two parliamentary committees ‌and seen by Reuters on Friday. German defence ministry said in June it would terminate the long-troubled programme, planning instead to purchase ‌eight MEKO A-200 frigates from TKMS.

The amount comprises contractually agreed ‌payment and indemnity claims arising from what Damen describes as the government's breach of contract, according to the letter from law firm Gauweiler to ⁠the ​budget and ⁠defence committees of the Bundestag. The company is also examining additional claims for damages, ⁠lawyer Peter Gauweiler said in the letter. The defence ministry did ​not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Damen ⁠argues that the German government itself was responsible for delays to the ⁠project. ​According to the letter, Berlin exercised an option in June 2024 for two additional frigates despite being aware of ⁠the delays at the time. The subsequent cancellation of the programme ⁠therefore came as ⁠a surprise and was motivated solely by political considerations, the letter said.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

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