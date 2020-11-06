Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline. The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:43 IST
Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller "Gold" . The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.

The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate. Hayes, best known for movies like "Animal Kingdom" and "Rover", has penned the screenplay with Polly Smyth.

Schwarz and Michael Schwarz will produce through their Deeper Water Films banner alongside Hayes for Rogue Star Pictures. "Gold" will be starting production in Australia later this month.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. The direction by a special bench of Justices H...

Vedanta Q2 profit slumps 62 pc to Rs 824 cr

Vedanta on Friday reported 61.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 824 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the back of one time tax expense. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,158 crore in the year-ago peri...

Bengal tops the chart in political killings; I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the killings : Amit Shah.

Bengal tops the chart in political killings I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the killings Amit Shah....

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020