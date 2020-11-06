Waluscha De Sousa joins the cast of 'Escaype Live'

Left Menu
Model-turned-actor Waluscha De Sousa is joining the cast of technological thriller "Escaype Live" that already features "Rang De Basanti" star Sidharth and "Mirzapur" fame Shweta Tripathi. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his banner One Life Studios, the show follows the lives of five individuals desperately trying to make something of their mundane lives.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

They hope to change their lives through a massively popular live-streaming app that promises overnight fame and fortune. Waluscha, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in "Fan", said she is excited to be working on the triller.

"It's fresh in terms of its approach and idea. Technology and social media have taken over our lives in a big way... Or I dare say, sadly even rules many of our lives currently. This series dives into what really goes on behind the scenes and lives of people using it and its effect. "Siddharth Kumar Tewary is so passionate about this story that he has written and is co-directing. It's great working with him and bringing his vision to life... My character in this series is very powerful. A 21st century boss lady. A woman in control who calls the shots in a man's world," she said in a statement. The shoot for the show has just begun to start with its first schedule currently underway at Swastik Bhoomi in Umbergaon.

