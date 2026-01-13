Central Coast Mariners: Navigating New Ownership Waters

The Central Coast Mariners, who once claimed the title of A-League champions as recently as 2024, are now under the temporary management of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) following a decision by current owners to relinquish their club participation agreement. This move comes as the APL initiates a sales process aimed at transferring ownership to a new party.

According to APL Chairman Stephen Conroy, this decisive move was deemed necessary to expedite finding a stable, long-term owner for the Mariners. Conroy expressed optimism that the engaged local and international interest would lead to a suitable buyer who can ensure the club's continued success.

Despite their recent struggles, sitting at the bottom of the A-League with only three wins out of 12 matches, the Mariners remain a significant presence. The league itself was recently trimmed to 12 teams, following the revocation of Western United's license due to financial difficulties. Currently, the Mariners are in a state of 'hibernation,' with hopes to return after sorting their issues by the 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)