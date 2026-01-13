Festival Fallout: A Clash of Free Speech and Cultural Sensitivity
Louise Adler resigns as director of Adelaide Writers Week over the disinvitation of a Palestinian-Australian author amid growing tensions on free speech and antisemitism in the wake of the Bondi Beach shooting. The festival faces boycotts by prominent authors, igniting a larger debate on censorship and cultural sensitivity.
In a significant departure, Louise Adler, a prominent literary figure and daughter of Holocaust survivors, stepped down as director of Adelaide Writers Week. Her resignation was prompted by the festival's decision to disinvite Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, a move she decried as censorship and a threat to free speech.
The board of the Adelaide Festival justified their decision citing cultural insensitivity following a deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, linked to Islamic State. This incident has amplified national emotions around antisemitism, resulting in boycotts by esteemed international authors and renewed scrutiny of Australia's free speech and anti-hate laws.
Adler's exit underscores growing discontent among literary and political communities, with critics arguing that political influence is stifling open dialogue. Notably, major figures in literature and politics have withdrawn from the festival, highlighting the escalating clash between cultural sensitivity and the right to free speech.
