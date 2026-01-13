Left Menu

U.S. House Extends African Trade Program to 2028

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through 2028. The legislation, which provides duty-free market access for eligible Sub-Saharan countries, was approved by a 340 to 54 vote and will proceed to the Senate for further consideration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill renewing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until 2028. The program, first initiated in 2000, is designed to grant duty-free access to eligible Sub-Saharan countries trading with the U.S.

Passed on Monday by a decisive vote of 340 to 54, the bill underscores the commitment of the U.S. to maintain supportive trade relations with African nations. The House Press Gallery announced the results on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The measure, aimed at boosting economic ties and development, will now head to the Senate, where its future will be deliberated further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

