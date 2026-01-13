U.S. House Extends African Trade Program to 2028
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through 2028. The legislation, which provides duty-free market access for eligible Sub-Saharan countries, was approved by a 340 to 54 vote and will proceed to the Senate for further consideration.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill renewing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until 2028. The program, first initiated in 2000, is designed to grant duty-free access to eligible Sub-Saharan countries trading with the U.S.
Passed on Monday by a decisive vote of 340 to 54, the bill underscores the commitment of the U.S. to maintain supportive trade relations with African nations. The House Press Gallery announced the results on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The measure, aimed at boosting economic ties and development, will now head to the Senate, where its future will be deliberated further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AGOA
- trade program
- U.S. House
- Sub-Saharan
- Africa
- 2028
- duty-free
- Senate
- economy
- legislation
ALSO READ
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations
South African Victory: A Thrilling Stage at Dakar Rally
CAF Probes Violent Clashes After Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals
Teen Star Mbaye Shines Brighter in Africa Cup of Nations
Africa’s Agri-Tech Stack Scales Up as OPEC Fund and TDB Join Pan-African Agro-Industrial Alliance