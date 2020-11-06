Why Sweet Magnolias Season 2’s delay is inevitable, Series developer’s special message for fans

Is Sweet Magnolias Season 2 renewed? Many Netflix aficionados may not be knowing that the series based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods was already renewed for second season during the time when maximum places of this planet were under lockdown.

Yes! You're reading right! Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2 in July 2020. In sooth, there's so much more story left to be communicated with more dramatic scenes. Let's take you to the announcement made in July by Netflix below:

#SweetMagnolias has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/QJUj7Y4Iup — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) July 23, 2020

Sweet Magnolias Season 2's plot is absolutely kept under wraps. Still, the series lovers must express gratitude to the series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson for dropping a few hints what they (the viewers) can see in the second season. "We are going to answer all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," Sheryl said to Metro.co.uk.

While commenting on the cast, Sheryl J. Anderson said that all the characters (from the previous season) would be returning in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. "Almost everybody you have come to love, you will get to see again. But there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she further said.

Currently, we don't have updates on the filming or production for Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The delay is inevitable due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the imminent season is likely to consist of ten episodes like Season 1.

Here's what Anderson left a special message for those avid fans who are ardently waiting for Sweet Magnolias Season 2. "I know there are people who have been watching the show with their detective caps on and then re-watching it again. I'm fairly confident that we'll be able to surprise them. I just hope people understand that we are investing a lot of time in where we're taking everything. So even if the answer isn't what they guessed, that they will be pleased, or infuriated but ultimately satisfied," Anderson opined.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date