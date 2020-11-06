Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the process of making? Rick and Morty enthusiasts should remember that the fifth season is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since Season 4 dropped its finale based on the time gaps between two seasons.

The co-creator Dan Harmon revealed information that Rick and Morty Season 5 was in the process of making even during the period of lockdown. "We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon said.

The series lovers are excited as Netflix has made an interesting announcement on Rick and Morty Season 4. It tweeted on Wednesday, November 4 – THING: The second half of Rick and Morty S4 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 4 December.

The first half of Rick and Morty Season 4 arrived on Netflix on June 16. Since then Netflix viewers were wondering when the Adult Swim's animated sci-fi would be available in full form.

Rick and Morty Season 5 was confirmed in May 2020. The production of Rick and Morty Season 5 badly affected like any other entertainment projects due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the time of renewal of Rick and Morty Season 5, Harmon and Roiland said that they have strategies for the show's future. They are working on the fifth season with full dedication. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed. But fans are expecting it in 2021.

