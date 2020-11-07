Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keith David set for 'Pups Alone'

Actors Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keith David and Eric Roberts are set to feature in upcoming family comedy "Pups Alone" . Alex Merkin is directing the feature from an original concept and screenplay by Brandon Burrows and Jason Gruich, reported Deadline.

The story follows a ragtag group of neighbourhood dogs who team up to save Christmas from two bumbling thieves and their scheming boss. Hewitt, known for movies such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "The Tuxedo" , will be lending her voice to one of the central characters.

David, Roberts and Burrows will be on camera. The movie is being produced by Burrows of Firebrand and Courtney Lauren Penn of Boundless Pictures. Jack Bowyer is serving as an executive producer.