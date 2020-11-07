Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.” The GBI said on- and off-duty Atlanta police officers responded and one of each fired shots. “During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:23 IST
Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. “The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.” The GBI said on- and off-duty Atlanta police officers responded and one of each fired shots.

“During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter. Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital," the GBI said in a statement. The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that its officers did not kill the rapper, who was 26.

“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” the statement said. The incident happened around 4 am No officers were injured.

“Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues,” Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Anthony W. Grant said in a statement. Last month, King Von released his album “Welcome to O-Block,” a nod to an area on Chicago's South Side where he was raised. The album featured appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Lil Durk.

“He was a devoted father, a deeply loyal friend, and a man who took care of his people before himself,” a statement from his publicist read. “We are heartbroken for his family, his friends, his team, and his fans. Long live King Von."(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UAE announces relaxing of Islamic laws for personal freedoms

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the countrys Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called honour killings. The broadening of p...

Lebanon's president seeks evidence behind US sanctions on son-in-law

President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Gebran Bassil, a prominent Christian politician who is his son-in-law.The United States ...

Great untapped potential for trade between India, Africa: IMC Chamber of Commerce

India and Africa have huge potential to explore trade and investment opportunities as both the regions together have a market of 2.5 billion people, according to IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chambers President Rajiv Podar said the ...

Soccer-Real Madrid say Casemiro, Hazard test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday. Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020