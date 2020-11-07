Left Menu
Jim Gaffigan to play Thunderbolt in 'Stargirl' S2

Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan will be voice starr in as Thunderbolt in the second season of The CW's "Stargirl". The second instalment of "Stargirl" will debut exclusively on The CW and stream the next day on the network's streaming platform DC Universe. The series also stars Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal and Anjelika Washington, among others..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:39 IST
Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan will be voice starr in as Thunderbolt in the second season of The CW's "Stargirl" . The show, which debuted in May this year, follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a struggling high-schooler who relocates to Blue Valley, Nebraska when her mother Barbara (Amy Whitmore) gets married.

After finding out that her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was Starman's sidekick Stripesy, Courtney uses his old Cosmic Staff to become Stargirl and inspire an unlikely group of young heroes to fight villains of the past. Gaffigan's Thunderbolt is a CGI character, who is a magical, electrical, fun-loving, wish-granting pink imp from the mysterious land of Bahdnesia, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Thunderbolt is extremely powerful, but according to the official character description, "the wishes he grants often cause more trouble than the wish-asker would ever expect. But despite his somewhat constant supernatural disasters, the Thunderbolt's heart is always in the right place, even if it is wounded by the friends he has lost throughout his long existence." Gaffigan is best known for his stand-up comedy acts, and has received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album for his specials "Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe", "Obsessed", "Cinco",  "Noble Ape" , and  "Quality Time" . The second instalment of "Stargirl" will debut exclusively on The CW and stream the next day on the network's streaming platform DC Universe.

The series also stars Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal and Anjelika Washington, among others..

