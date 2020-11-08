Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global uncertainty could risk World War Three -UK military chief

"If you forget about the horror of war, then the great risk I think is that people might think that going to war is a reasonable thing to do," he said. "We have to remember that history might not repeat itself but it has a rhythm, and if you look back at the last century, before both world wars, I think it was unarguable that there was escalation which led to the miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again."

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 11:30 IST
Global uncertainty could risk World War Three -UK military chief
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Current global uncertainty and anxiety amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could risk another world war, the head of Britain's armed forces has warned. In an interview aired to coincide with Remembrance Sunday, the annual commemorations for those who have been killed and wounded in conflict, Nick Carter, Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, said an escalation in regional tensions and errors of judgement could ultimately lead to widespread conflict.

"I think we are living at a moment in time where the world is a very uncertain and anxious place and of course, the dynamic of global competition is a feature of our lives as well, and I think the real risk we have with quite a lot of the regional conflicts that are gong on at the moment, is you could see escalation lead to miscalculation," Carter told Sky News. Asked if that meant there was a genuine threat of another world war, Carter replied: "I'm saying it's a risk and we need to be conscious of those risks."

Carter, who became the British military chief in 2018, said it was important to remember those who had died in previous wars as a warning to those who might repeat past mistakes. "If you forget about the horror of war, then the great risk I think is that people might think that going to war is a reasonable thing to do," he said.

"We have to remember that history might not repeat itself but it has a rhythm, and if you look back at the last century, before both world wars, I think it was unarguable that there was escalation which led to the miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When COVID-19 turns "dancing Gods" of Malabar jobless, pushes to penury

He is the God incarnate. Wearing coconut-frond skirt and towering headgear, he used to give darshan to his devotees at temple grounds and countryside sacred groves at midnight.Even his mere touch or soothing words were believed to have the ...

Cyclist dead after being hit by truck in UP's Banda

A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in the Atarra area of the district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday evening, and the victim was identified as Rajkumar Verma 40, who works as a labourer, SHO of Atarra...

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Indian Oil Corp IOC director-pipelines Akshay Kumar Singh will be the new managing director and chief executive of the countrys biggest gas importer, Petronet LNG Ltd. Singh replaces Prabhat Singh who completed his five-year term on Septemb...

Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden on U.S. election win, thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after his election win saying he looked forward to working together with the new administration and strengthening the two countries alliance. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020