Left Menu
Development News Edition

As an actor you want to do films you want to watch: Aditya Roy Kapur

The actor said the director's vision takes precedence over the excitement to play a different character and explore a new genre. "At the end of the day the film is the director's vision so it is most important that you are on board for his vision.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:26 IST
As an actor you want to do films you want to watch: Aditya Roy Kapur
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says he was sold on joining the cast of the dark comedy anthology "Ludo" as he was an admirer of director Anurag Basu's filmography. Set in a quintessential Indian metro, "Ludo" follows four different stories with people dealing with unavoidable jeopardies of life. The film appears to be in a similar vein as Basu's 2007 ensemble drama "Life... in a Metro", which revolved around a group of Mumbai up-and-comers search for love and struggle for success.

Kapur, who plays Akash, a stand-up comic and voice artiste in "Ludo" , said the director is at his creative best while "weaving" multiple stories together. "The excitement of working with Dada (Basu) was paramount and the main reason to do the film. He did give me an idea of the story and gave a sense of the character. I felt it was a new challenge...

"It's a zone that Dada thrives in, weaving together multiple stories. He has done a film like that before so successfully and beautifully that as an actor you want to do films that you want to watch," the actor told PTI in an interview over Zoom. Kapur, 34, said during the shooting, Basu, also known for films like "Barfi!" and "Jagga Jasoos" , would often surprise the cast by his spontaneous process of filmmaking.

"Dada would often say, 'Do nothing, sit, enjoy, see'. It was fun shooting. You will be surprised as an actor on set as Dada would put you in any situation," he recalled. The actor said the director's vision takes precedence over the excitement to play a different character and explore a new genre.

"At the end of the day the film is the director's vision so it is most important that you are on board for his vision. There are different factors that come into play when you are choosing a film. "Sometimes you want to be part of a director's vision, sometimes the character or genre can excite you. There is no science to it. You go with your gut as no one knows anything," he said. Kapur, whose last release Mahesh Bhatt's "Sadak 2" received an underwhelming response from the audience, said the success or failure of a film is beyond an actor's control.

"You are not going to achieve anything if you are going to think too much about it, it is not in your control. The faster you learn about it as an actor, the happier you will be. It is the process which takes six to eight months or a year or more to shoot a film and one day to release it, the experience that ends up staying with you." The ensemble cast of "Ludo" also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma and Asha Negi. Produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, "Ludo" is slated to be released on Netflix on November 12.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear plea by Bollywood producers to restrain channels from making "irresponsible remarks"

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by leading Bollywood producers seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry and ...

Locals, health workers brave tough terrain to deliver life saving vaccines for children

With a bottle of sanitiser in his pocket and a mask on his face, 60-year-old Rameshwar Prasad walks long distances, sometimes wading through rivers, to ensure children in Bihars Gaya district, who were not vaccinated for preventable infecti...

Indians urged to name a star in memory of soldiers killed in World Wars

The UK-based Commonwealth War Graves Commission CWGC is calling on Indians to join a global virtual remembrance ceremony to honour soldiers killed in the World Wars by naming a star after them and looking up into the night sky at 7 pm on No...

Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins. We will win R R Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020