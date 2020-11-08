Left Menu
Development News Edition

City museums under culture ministry to reopen from November 10

None will be allowed entry without masks," Sengupta said. Director General of National Council of Science Museums which runs Science City and the officiating Director of Indian Museum, Kolkata, A D Choudhury said, as per the directive of the Union ministry, both the venues will open from November 10.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:39 IST
City museums under culture ministry to reopen from November 10
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Four museums in the city, including Victoria Memorial and Indian Museum, under the Union Ministry of Culture, will reopen from November 10 after being closed for around eight months due to the pandemic. The museums were shut since a nationwide lockdown was announced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Victoria Memorial, an iconic structure built in early 20th century, will reopen with all standard COVID-19 safety protocols in place, curator Jayanta Sengupta told PTI on Sunday. "Visitors will be allowed from 11 am to 5 pm every day and apart from contactless online ticketing through QR code, tickets will be sold at the counter for those not having access to smartphone. However we will encourage online purchasing of tickets," Sengupta said.

At a time 500 persons will be allowed on the lawns and not more than 200 people will be allowed to go inside the museum and watch the priceless objects in the gallery, he said. "People visiting the museum will have to undergo sanitisation, thermal screening and maintain social distancing. None will be allowed entry without masks," Sengupta said.

Director General of National Council of Science Museums which runs Science City and the officiating Director of Indian Museum, Kolkata, A D Choudhury said, as per the directive of the Union ministry, both the venues will open from November 10. "As of now, we have decided that Science City will be open for shorter hours from 10 am to 6 pm instead of 9 am to 8 pm. We will take the next steps after real time monitoring of the visitors on CCTV and ensure that there is no crowding at the galleries," Choudhury said.

The same drill will be followed in Indian Museum where entry of visitors to different halls will be regulated and not many people will be allowed inside big halls at a time, he said. The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, an important landmark for science enthusiasts, will also be reopening with COVID-19 secure measures in place, a spokesman said.

"There will be measures like online ticketing facility, compulsory temperature-screening of all visitors during entry, mandatory use of face covers/masks at all times, foot-operated hand-sanitiser dispensing facility, provision for disposable gloves and touch free exhibit operation in galleries," the spokesman said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Motorsports Team Rally wins 'The Baja Portalegre'

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has won the BAJA Portalegre Rally. Sebastian Buhler brought home the victory for the team and in the process also won the 2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJAs World Cup.Continuing his outstanding performance this season, ...

4 security forces personnel, 3 militants killed during infiltration bid by ultras in J&K's Machil

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The milit...

RTS Logistics eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in 2-3 yrs, automotive segment to drive growth

Chennai-based third party logistics firm RTS Logistics is eyeing to become a Rs 500-crore company in the next 2-3 years, with automotive business majorly driving the growth, its director Narasimhan Raghavan said. The company, according to R...

Belarus protests kick off with detentions, police chases

Security forces in Minsk detained 52 people on Sunday, a human rights watch group said, ahead of anti-government protests that have taken place every weekend since a disputed August election returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020