Jugal Hansraj to pen another book for kids

Actor-director Jugal Hansraj will in 2021 come out with his second book for children which is a journey of a timid young prince as he learns that true bravery lies within one's own heart and should be used to create peace, not war.

Updated: 08-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:57 IST
Actor-director Jugal Hansraj will in 2021 come out with his second book for children which is a journey of a timid young prince as he learns that true bravery lies within one's own heart and should be used to create peace, not war. "The Coward and the Sword" will be published by HarperCollins India.

Hansraj is thrilled about this venture. He said he is looking forward to his novel being published under HarperCollins' umbrella and to his association with them. The book talks about the peaceful kingdom of Kofu, ruled over by a benevolent and brave King Rissho and his charming wife Queen Kanito. Its people are resourceful, and more importantly, just like their king, courageous.

All except one. Prince Kadis, the 16-year-old heir, is anything but that. Kadis, quite simply, is scared and anxious of almost every possible thing, he confines himself to his room for most of his young life. He prefers to stare dreamily out of his window, and wonder why he can't be brave like the rest of his family and the people of his kingdom. Until one day, a seemingly chance encounter with his wise old uncle Shonin, changes his life completely. He soon learns of the troubled history of Kofu and the impending clouds of war looming over them. Thus begins the adventure of the timid and shy prince, and his two young friends, as they embark on an epic trip into the enemy kingdom of Molonga.

As soldiers of peace, they are armed with nothing but noble intentions and a family heirloom, the mystical sword of Kofu. Will they succeed in ending the decade-old conflict between the two kingdoms? Will peace win against war? The book will answer that.

"Delighted that Jugal Hansraj, the child star etched in our minds from the memorable 'Masoom', went on to not just a successful acting career and film direction, but also to writing commendably for children and we are keenly looking forward to publishing him at HarperCollins," said Tina Narang, publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books. Hansraj, who began working in films as a child starting with the much acclaimed "Masoom" (1983), went on to do leading roles in several films in the '90s and early 2000s including "Papa Kehte Hain" (1996) and "Mohabbatein" (2000).

His first film as writer-director was "Roadside Romeo" (2008) which was co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures as their first Indian animation film. His second film was the romantic comedy "Pyaar Impossible" that starred Priyanka Chopra as the lead. Hansraj's first children's fiction novel titled "Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure" was published in 2017.

