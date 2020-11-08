Left Menu
PTI | Mau | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:13 IST
Woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her children's food, killing herself and her six-month-old son on Sunday, said police. The woman's three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscious state and is undergoing treatment, they said.

Anamika, the wife of Mau resident Santosh Gautam, allegedly took the drastic step after an argument with her husband, said city Circle Officer Naresh Kumar. He said the incident occurred in Bhupat Nagar locality under Dakshin Tola police station of the city. Police is probing into the incident.

