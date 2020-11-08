Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivians decorate skulls with sunglasses and cigarettes to honor the dead

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:18 IST
Bolivians decorate skulls with sunglasses and cigarettes to honor the dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Bolivians celebrated the Day of Skulls over the weekend, a colorful tradition rooted in ancient indigenous beliefs that is meant to bring good fortune and protection by honoring the dead.

Known as "ñatitas," the skulls are decorated and paraded to the cemetery a week after All Saints Day. Some are adorned with sunglasses and cigarettes as well as colorful flowers and hats. The celebration of the skulls, which are kept indoors most of the year, is believed to have its roots in the Uru Chipaya custom of disinterring the bodies of loved ones at the one-year anniversary of their death.

The festival this year coincides with the inauguration of Bolivia's new President Luis Arce, which caps a turbulent year for the Andean country that has been rattled over the last year by political upheaval and the coronavirus pandemic. "We come to ask or the devotees come here to ask for the favors they want, especially asking for health and for the well-being of family," said Angel Aduviri, celebrating the day, adding the skulls helped people get things they needed.

"In 2014 a person told the skulls that he wanted to be a lawmaker and the skulls granted his wish, the person was elected a lawmaker." Traditions and cultures of the Aymara, Quechua and other groups remain strong in Bolivia, where indigenous people are a majority in a country set in the heart of South America.

Arce's socialist MAS party, which was in power for almost 14 years under indigenous leader Evo Morales until he was ousted last year amid protests, has traditionally had strong ties with the country's indigenous groups and movements. "I have come to visit the Natitas, we come every year, there are many devotees," said devotee Rosario Zelaya. "They are our angels, they take care of us, guide us, help us, protect us, and bless us. Obviously first God and then our souls."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden goes to church, Trump hits golf course after US election result

A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb. Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Cathol...

Bolivians decorate skulls with sunglasses and cigarettes to honor the dead

Bolivians celebrated the Day of Skulls over the weekend, a colorful tradition rooted in ancient indigenous beliefs that is meant to bring good fortune and protection by honoring the dead. Known as atitas, the skulls are decorated and parade...

Tribal burnt to death over loan in MP; Congress slams govt

Two days after a 28-year-old tribal man was allegedly burnt alive over a loan in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, the opposition Congress on Sunday claimed the deceased was a bonded laborer who was killed for his failure to repay the debt of ...

Women's T20 Challenge final: Supernovas have upper hand against Trailblazers

The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Womens T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday. In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020