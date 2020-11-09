Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket'

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:21 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

All geared up to start the race in a track and field, actor Taapsee Pannu who is shooting for her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket', shared an intriguing glimpse from the film. The 'Thappad' star posted a picture to Instagram in which she is seen standing amid a sprinter's track as she is all pumped up to start the race.

In the snap, Pannu is captured tying her hair, while donning a blue sports tee and grey joggers as she stands ready to run on the track in front of her. The 'Pink' actor captioned the capture as, "Let's do this!#RashmiRocket. (along with a runner emoji)"

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 53,000 fans liked the post within 23 minutes of being posted. Earlier in August, Taapsee announced that 'Rashmi Rocket' will hit the floors in November.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is known to be a story about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - 'speed'. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as 'rocket'. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is set to hit theatres in 2021. (ANI)

