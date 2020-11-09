Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living and Audible collaborate to launch an inspirational audio series: 'Happiness Decoded'

'Happiness Decoded', a series by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is based on Art of Living Programs, that have inspired millions to discover happiness within themselves and changed lives for the better MUMBAI, India, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living, and Audible have joined hands to release 'Happiness Decoded', an inspirational audio series by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a humanitarian, spiritual leader, ambassador of peace and human values, and founder of the Art of Living Foundation. The series is based on Art of Living Programs, that have inspired millions to discover happiness within themselves and changed lives for the better. Presented by Rainshine Entertainment and produced by Art of Living, 'Happiness Decoded' is a 40-episode English series, also available in Hindi as 'Anand Ki Aur', available exclusively on Audible apps (Audible Suno and Audible.in). In this series, Gurudev shares his wisdom to support listeners in their journey of getting out of the web of negative emotions and transforming those very thoughts to create a sustainable and joyful future. He decodes multiple human emotions to encourage listeners to step away from the instability of the outside world and seek strength from within.

Speaking on the launch of his series on Audible, Gurudev said, "Life without emotions is very dry. While they add color and excitement to life, emotions can also be overwhelming and sweep you off your feet. It needs some skill to deal with your own and others' emotions. With wisdom, emotions enrich your life and nourish you. This compilation touches on the nuances of so many emotions that are part of everyone's life." Commenting on the new show, Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, said, "It is an honor for us to present Art of Living shows Happiness Decoded and Anand Ki Aur in collaboration with Rainshine Entertainment, exclusively on Audible Suno. With this series, we intend to bring Gurudev's wisdom in an accessible and intimate way. His teachings have helped transform many lives and we hope that our listeners can attain some positivity and happiness through this series." Kiran Nithyanand, SVP Emerging Business, Rainshine Entertainment , who stitched the series together, said, "The last six months have seen a plethora of change, be it in the environment we live in, or the kind of entertainment we consume. This has put significant pressure on our daily routine, whether it is working from home, parenting or pursuing hobbies. Simultaneously, people are also now more open to consuming content in new and innovative formats, and the audio medium is increasingly becoming more popular and relevant. Keeping this in mind, it is our privilege to partner with the Art of Living Foundation and Audible to launch 'Happiness Decoded' and 'Anand Ki Aur', which is replete with life lessons from Gurudev Ji in a simple yet meaningful way." The show will be available free of cost for all users of Audible Suno and for all members of Audible.in. About Rainshine Entertainment: Rainshine Entertainment is a global entertainment company that nurtures, creates, and develops content studios that create fabulous content aimed at audiences worldwide, and build sustainable businesses. Transcending both digital and traditional media, the company's content covers a wide variety of formats and genres, including young adult romance and drama, comedy, crime and thrillers, biographical stories, documentaries and docu-dramas, kids and animation, podcasts, gaming and branded content. With offices in Mumbai, Los Angeles, and London, Rainshine partners with talent, content creators, and distributors globally.

Rainshine is committed to building a nimble and driven company that embraces diversity while valuing curiosity, levity, generosity, virtuosity, and tenacity as its core principles. To view more content from Rainshine Entertainment, please visit www.Rainshine.com and follow our social media handles: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RainshineEntertainment/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/rainshine-entertainment/ About Audible Suno: Audible Suno, available for free on Android devices, offers unlimited, free access to thousands of hours of audio entertainment, enlightenment and learning, featuring many of India's favourite celebrities and personalities. Audible Suno offers more than 100 original and exclusive series in both Hindi and English. Each show comprises short, easy-to-digest episodes featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thriller Factory), Diljit Dosanjh, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif (Kissa Khwaabon ka), Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, (Picture ke Peeche), Mouni Roy (Matrimonial Anonymous), Nidhi Singh & Sumeet Vyas (Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said).

About The Art of Living: The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization, committed to creating peace and fostering human values within the global community. The largest volunteer-based organization in the world with a presence in 156 countries, it works in special consultative status with Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. To know more about the organization visit - https://www.artofliving.org Founder: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, fondly called Gurudev, is a universally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader. His vision of a violence-free, stress-free society through the reawakening of human values has inspired millions to broaden their spheres of responsibility and work towards the betterment of the world. He has reached out to an estimated 450 million people worldwide through personal interactions, public events, teachings, the Art of Living workshops and humanitarian initiatives. One of his most unique offerings to the world is the Sudarshan Kriya, a powerful breathing technique that facilitates physical, mental, emotional and social well-being. Numerous international and national honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, have been bestowed upon him. To know more about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visit https://www.srisriravishankar.org LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/srisriravishankar. Twitter - https://twitter.com/srisri Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SriSriRaviShankar Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/srisriravishankar YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/srisri PWR PWR