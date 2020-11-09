'Hunar Haat' to be held in Delhi from Nov 11-22 with 'vocal for local' theme: Naqvi

Left Menu
The first 'Hunar Haat' since the pandemic broke out will be held at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, from November 11-22 with the theme of 'vocal for local', an official statement said. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said rare and exquisite products made from clay, metals, wood, cane-bamboo, as well as mesmerizing pottery work, among other things, will be put up for display and available for sale at the 'Hunar Haat'.

09-11-2020
After a gap of several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen is set to return this week in the national capital. The first 'Hunar Haat' since the pandemic broke out will be held at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, from November 11-22 with the theme of 'vocal for local', an official statement said.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said rare and exquisite products made from clay, metals, wood, cane-bamboo, as well as mesmerizing pottery work, among other things, will be put up for display and available for sale at the 'Hunar Haat'. Every corner of the country has traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products and this legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for 'swadeshi', Naqvi said. The indigenous industry has got a tremendous boost after Prime Minister Modi advocated "vocal for local", he said. Naqvi's remarks came on a day Prime Minister Modi made a fervent appeal to people that along with 'vocal for local', they should promote 'local for Diwali' big time and buy local products this festival season.

Naqvi said artisans involved in making these indigenous products are also being extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of 'swadeshi products'. This is strengthening the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he added. Naqvi said that every corner of the country is endowed with an amazing diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. The 'Hunar Haat' will be an enormous platform, providing market and opportunities to master artisans, who prepare these indigenous exquisite handmade products, he said. "Focus will be on use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards," the minister said.

More than 100 stalls will be set up at this “Hunar Haat” and will include products such as dry flowers from Assam, Pochampally Ikkat from Andhra Pradesh, Munga silk, Madhubani paintings and artificial jewellery from Bihar, wooden lacquerware toys from Karnataka, toys from Manipur, wooden and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh, calligraphy painting from Delhi and Pashmina Shawls from Jammu and Kashmir. Naqvi said that 'Hunar Haat' has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years.

'Hunar Haat' has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, he said. The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than two dozen 'Hunar Haats' so far across the country where lakhs of artisans, craftsmen have been provided employment and employment opportunities. In the coming days, 'Hunar Haats' will be organised at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, India Gate, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota , among other places.

Naqvi said that this 'Hunar Haat' will also be virtual with products of artisans available at http://hunarhaat.org. Social distancing and other guidelines related with the coronavirus pandemic will be strictly followed at 'Hunar Haat', the minister said..

