'Supersonic' 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The eighth edition of music festival VH1 Supersonic 2021 has been called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday. The three-day festival was held earlier this year in February, with musicians like Diplo, Divine, Machine Gun Kelly among others taking part in it. Mahesh Shetty, Viacom18 Head- Network Sales said their decision to cancel the 2021 edition and push it to 2022 has come due to "the global uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic." "Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of our festival goers and taking that into consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2021 edition. In the meantime, we are leaving you all with a promise that we will be back bigger and better in 2022," Shetty said in a statement.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said the call was made to avoid presenting a "diluted version of the festival." "We’ve had to stop and take stock of where the world stands with respect to Covid-19. Several countries are going into a second lockdown, international air travel is restricted and there is still no news of when a viable vaccine will be available to the public. "Rather than present a festival we love, which would also put fans at risk, we feel we have no other option but to cancel the 2021 edition," he added.