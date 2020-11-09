Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Supersonic' 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

"Rather than present a festival we love, which would also put fans at risk, we feel we have no other option but to cancel the 2021 edition," he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:01 IST
'Supersonic' 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The eighth edition of music festival VH1 Supersonic 2021 has been called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday. The three-day festival was held earlier this year in February, with musicians like Diplo, Divine, Machine Gun Kelly among others taking part in it. Mahesh Shetty, Viacom18 Head- Network Sales said their decision to cancel the 2021 edition and push it to 2022 has come due to "the global uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic." "Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of our festival goers and taking that into consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2021 edition. In the meantime, we are leaving you all with a promise that we will be back bigger and better in 2022," Shetty said in a statement.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said the call was made to avoid presenting a "diluted version of the festival." "We’ve had to stop and take stock of where the world stands with respect to Covid-19. Several countries are going into a second lockdown, international air travel is restricted and there is still no news of when a viable vaccine will be available to the public. "Rather than present a festival we love, which would also put fans at risk, we feel we have no other option but to cancel the 2021 edition," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

German Health Minister sees signs COVID-19 infections flattening

There are initial signs that the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening, but it is still too early to say whether this is a trend, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. We are seeing that the dynam...

NEWSMAKER-Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife "dream team"

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.Pfizer said on...

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381 Hyderabad Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state govern...

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020