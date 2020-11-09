Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gerry Anderson puppets, collected by studio driver, go to auction

A treasure trove of models and puppets from "Thunderbirds" creator Gerry Anderson's TV shows and commercials that was salvaged and stored away for 30 years by a driver at the production studio has come to light and is set to go up for auction this month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:30 IST
Gerry Anderson puppets, collected by studio driver, go to auction

A treasure trove of models and puppets from "Thunderbirds" creator Gerry Anderson's TV shows and commercials that was salvaged and stored away for 30 years by a driver at the production studio has come to light and is set to go up for auction this month. "I've been in auctions for over 15 years, and we've never had a collection of Gerry Anderson items this big in one auction," Alastair McCrea, auction house Ewbank's entertainment and memorabilia valuer, told Reuters.

The bulk of the sale is items from 1980s science fiction show "Terrahawks" as well as some pieces from "Captain Scarlet" and pilot show "Space Police". They include a rare surviving puppet head for character Captain Ochre from the original 1960s Captain Scarlet series expected to go for between 5,000-8,000 pounds ($6,500-$10,500) and a model battlehawk from "Terrahawks" which was one of the shows' key ships, and is likely to fetch 4,000-6,000 pounds ($5,270-$7,900).

Anderson was not known for keeping his puppets and models after filming. "They usually just destroyed everything," McCrea said.

However a former employee called Julian Bell who worked as a driver at Bray Studios where "Terrahawks" was made, kept some items. "He was a massive Gerry Anderson fan. And he collected these items when he worked there, and he kept it all in his flat near Windsor, and he kept it until he sadly passed away last year," McCrea said.

Anderson's son and director of Anderson Entertainment, Jamie Anderson, told Reuters they were lucky it was all saved. "Dad would have thought it was ridiculous at the time. He would have thought 'come on, this guy's just hoarding junk'. But it turns out it's not junk."

"What an amazing collection and what a sizeable one to preserve for all that time," he said. The whole collection is expected to be sold for around £150,000 in the online auction on Nov. 30.

Gerry Anderson, who died in 2012, started his television career in the 1950s. His company AP Films pioneered the "supermarionation" puppetry technique with the fusion of marionette figures and small-scale models to create live action-style shows. Speaking about "Terrahawks", which is set in the year 2020, Jamie Anderson said it was not his father's "proudest show" but he loved elements of it.

"And we're really lucky that a fan as passionate as Julian worked for Anderson Burr Pictures at the time, and Dad's companies a bit later on, that he had the foresight to save it."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

India, Maldives sign 4 MoUs including on GMCP, cooperation in sports

India and Maldives on Monday signed four Memoranda of Understanding MoUs including on the Greater Male Connectivity Project GMCP with the Maldives foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid stating that India is undisputed first responder, the...

1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast

Kabul Afghanistan, November 09 ANISputnik A bomb exploded in Afghanistans central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the entrance gate o...

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020