Left Menu
Development News Edition

Borgohain, Toppo shine at Inaugural Odisha HPC Competition Series, 100 personal best timings registered

The 15-year-old achieved four personal best timings in six races, including three in the 100m hurdles event. Due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four competition series was restricted to 29 athletes from the HPC, who are split between the monitoring cohort and the academy.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:01 IST
Borgohain, Toppo shine at Inaugural Odisha HPC Competition Series, 100 personal best timings registered

A staggering 100 personal best timings were registered by athletes of Odisha's High Performance Centre for athletics in the unique "performance graded races" at the Kalinga Stadium here. The sprint and middle distance fest that took place between October 24 to November 8, was contested in a uniquely designed concept in which age and gender weren't the basis of groupings.

The centre is a collaboration between the state government and the Reliance Foundation. Among the standout performers at the competitions was Amlan Borgohain, who recorded a personal best timing of 21.20 seconds in the 200m final, a press release from the centre stated.

The 22-year-old recorded a personal best in the the 100m as well, making it his sixth in six races over the competition series (three each in the 100m and 200m). His efforts won him the 'Best Overall Performance Award'. "Amlan's time of 21.20 in the 200m is a significant improvement on his personal best of 21.89 set prior to joining the HPC," the centre's head coach James Hillier, who selected Borgohain after a four-week trial in April to join the HPC, said.

"His progress has been somewhat meteoric, making huge improvements in all areas of his training over the past 7 months," he added. Sprint hurdler Sabita Toppo was another athlete who put up an impressive display. The 15-year-old achieved four personal best timings in six races, including three in the 100m hurdles event.

Due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four competition series was restricted to 29 athletes from the HPC, who are split between the monitoring cohort and the academy. Athletes in the cohort are identified as being a maximum of five years away from winning a national level medal. Twenty such athletes from all over Odisha are currently part of the monitoring cohort and reside at the Bhubaneswar state sports hostel while nine are part of the HPC academy group and live at the Athletics HPC in the Kalinga stadium.

Athletes in the academy group are 16 years or older and are identified at various stages of development from being two years away from winning a national level medal to those with established international credentials..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Two women arrested for stealing gold ornaments

Two women have been arrested forallegedly stealing gold ornaments from a house in the citysPhoolbagan area where they used to work as maidservants,police said on TuesdayActing on a complaint lodged with the PhoolbaganPolice Station, police ...

UK layoffs hit record high in Q3 as labour market slumps

Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measur...

Poland should shut down if daily cases cross 30,000, says top advisor

Poland should be shut down if the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country exceeds 30,000, the prime ministers top COVID-19 advisor told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Tuesday. Poland faces spiralling COVID-19 inf...

Saudi economy contracts 4.2% in Q3, improves from Q2

Saudi Arabias economy shrank 4.2 in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.The economy expanded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020