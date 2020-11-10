Borgohain, Toppo shine at Inaugural Odisha HPC Competition Series, 100 personal best timings registered

A staggering 100 personal best timings were registered by athletes of Odisha's High Performance Centre for athletics in the unique "performance graded races" at the Kalinga Stadium here. The sprint and middle distance fest that took place between October 24 to November 8, was contested in a uniquely designed concept in which age and gender weren't the basis of groupings.

The centre is a collaboration between the state government and the Reliance Foundation. Among the standout performers at the competitions was Amlan Borgohain, who recorded a personal best timing of 21.20 seconds in the 200m final, a press release from the centre stated.

The 22-year-old recorded a personal best in the the 100m as well, making it his sixth in six races over the competition series (three each in the 100m and 200m). His efforts won him the 'Best Overall Performance Award'. "Amlan's time of 21.20 in the 200m is a significant improvement on his personal best of 21.89 set prior to joining the HPC," the centre's head coach James Hillier, who selected Borgohain after a four-week trial in April to join the HPC, said.

"His progress has been somewhat meteoric, making huge improvements in all areas of his training over the past 7 months," he added. Sprint hurdler Sabita Toppo was another athlete who put up an impressive display. The 15-year-old achieved four personal best timings in six races, including three in the 100m hurdles event.

Due to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four competition series was restricted to 29 athletes from the HPC, who are split between the monitoring cohort and the academy. Athletes in the cohort are identified as being a maximum of five years away from winning a national level medal. Twenty such athletes from all over Odisha are currently part of the monitoring cohort and reside at the Bhubaneswar state sports hostel while nine are part of the HPC academy group and live at the Athletics HPC in the Kalinga stadium.

Athletes in the academy group are 16 years or older and are identified at various stages of development from being two years away from winning a national level medal to those with established international credentials..