Ryan Destiny, Heather Graham to star in horror movie ‘Oracle’

Actors Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham have boarded Will Packer Productions' upcoming psychological horror film "Oracle". According to Deadline, Daniel di Grado is attached to direct the movie. Michael Ross and Corey Harrell have penned the screenplay, which is based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan. The makers are planning to shoot the movie in New Orleans, Louisiana.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:16 IST
Actors Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham have boarded Will Packer Productions' upcoming psychological horror film "Oracle". According to Deadline, Daniel di Grado is attached to direct the movie. Michael Ross and Corey Harrell have penned the screenplay, which is based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan.

The makers are planning to shoot the movie in New Orleans, Louisiana. The story centres on a young woman (Destiny) who accepts a job on a property with a traumatic past. Upon her arrival, she soon realizes that the nightmares of her childhood are connected to the evil in the house. Social media star Baby Ariel, Rebecca Martin, Olive Abercrombie, and Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti round out the cast.

